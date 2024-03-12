Bhopal: CM For Empowering Kanha Forest Staffers To Handle Naxal Threat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the presence of Naxals in certain areas of Kanha Tiger Reserve, chief minister Mohan Yadav emphasized on empowering the forest staff to effectively address any Naxal threat. CM was speaking at the 25th State Wildlife Board meeting convened on Monday. Discussion on many proposals including installing up 4G mobile tower (under anti naxal operation) in Supkar village located in the core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve and at Patwa forest village were held.

Speaking on the incidents of the snake bites, the chief minister said that all police stations should have the contact numbers of snake catchers. He also asked to protect the snake caught. He also stressed on providing snake catching training to home guard jawans. Yadav congratulated the forest department as the cheetah population rose to 26 in Kuno. He said that Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary was ready for the Cheetah Rehabilitation Project. There is a plan to bring 50 bison to Bandhavgarh from Satpura.

Praising the expedition under which two wild elephants were caught and are being tamed, the chief minister said that it should be seen if the tamed elephants could be used for forest patrolling work. He also directed to launch activities to generate interest among people about the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary. . In meeting, discussion was also done in connection with animal related permissions and construction works related with Narsinghgarh Sanctuary, Panna Tiger Reserve, Satpura Melghat Tiger Reserve, Veerangana Durgawati Sanctuary, National Chambal Sanctuary, Bagdara Sanctuary, Sanjay Tiger Reserve, Son Ghadia Sanctuary, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary etc.