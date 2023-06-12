Bhopal: CM For Channelizing Energy And Ideas Of Youths For MP's Growth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed on the need to channelise the energy and ideas of the youths to provide new vision and opportunities in the progress of Madhya Pradesh.

Youths should develop an action plan keeping in view the possibilities in various fields and become partners of the government and society in its implementation, said Chouhan while addressing the first meeting of the Youth Advisory Council in Bhopal on Sunday.

“The youths should give advice on making government programmes and schemes more effective and also get involved in their implementation. … It is also necessary to identify the shortcomings in the schemes being run in the state as this will help in their better implementation,” said Chouhan.

State government is committed to the welfare of the youths and aims to utilize their energy in the interest of the state, said the Chief Minister.

“Continuous meaningful dialogue with the youth is necessary to connect them emotionally. A system of communication should be developed with the youths living outside the state and those settled abroad. They should be informed about the progress of the state. Youth should also be included in the discussions related to the changing social and economic environment of the state and future action plan,” said the Chief Minister.

Chairman of the Youth Commission Dr. Nishant Khare, Secretary Micro, Medium Enterprises P. Narhari, Council members Suryapal Singh, Prateek Sancheti, Dr. Sachin Sharma etc joined the meeting virtually.

Youth anthem and calendar

The Chief Minister said there will be programmes for the youths in the state on July 23, to mark the birth anniversary of Chandrashekhar Azad. A youth anthem and youth calendar focused on activities of the youths will also be released.