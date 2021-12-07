Bhopal: CM dedicates oxygen plants in Bhopal, Singrauli

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated a 500 LPM capacity oxygen plant worth Rs 80 lakh at Kailashnath Katju Civil Hospital, in Bhopal and 250 LPM in Baidhan, Singrauli district, on Monday. On this occasion, a new 50-bed modular unit was also launched in the district hospitals of Sehore and Betul.

Chouhan thanked the America India Foundation's Country Director Mathew Joseph, Health director Mahesh Srinivas and other colleagues for the cooperation received. American India Foundation (AIF) along with other voluntary organisations have been instrumental in the campaign to fight against Covid-19.

CM said that facilities like treatment and management of patients, Single User Ventilator, Pulse Oximeter, Oxygen Concentrator, Oxygen Plant, Cold Storage and Modular Hospital have been provided by the Foundation in the work of COVID control. An amount of about 15 crores was spent on this. Along with this, the foundation is also getting support in the vaccination campaign. AIF's support is also being provided in vaccination in Vidisha, Guna Dhar, Dindori, Mandla and Chhindwara. Matthew Joseph, Country Director of the Foundation said that the Foundation is acting as a bridge between the US and India.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:28 AM IST