 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Raja Shankar Shah And Kunwar Raghunath Shah On Their Martyrdom Day
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Raja Shankar Shah And Kunwar Raghunath Shah On Their Martyrdom Day

Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah had inspired the soldiers in Jabalpur area to participate in the revolution in the freedom struggle of the year 1857.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the immortal freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah-Raghunath Shah of the year 1857 on their martyrdom day. CM Chouhan paid floral tributes on his portrait in the auditorium of his residence.

Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah had inspired the soldiers in Jabalpur area to participate in the revolution in the freedom struggle of the year 1857. Together with their revolutionary comrades and the soldiers of the 52nd Regiment, the father and son planned a revolution, but the traitor passed this information to the British. Thirteen people, including Raja, his son and followers, were arrested.

article-image

During the search, a poem written by Raja Shankar Shah was found along with the documents of the Kranti Sangathan. Both the revolutionary father and son were imprisoned and kept in jail.

The revolutionaries were sentenced to death on 18 September 1857

The arrest of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah increased resentment among the soldiers and the public. Immediately a formal military court of the Deputy Commissioner and two British officers was set up and Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah were sentenced to death on 18 September 1857 for writing seditious poetry. The fire of revolution spread rapidly following the sacrifice of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

article-image

