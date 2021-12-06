Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces RGPV to conduct exam online

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the Technical Education Department to conduct online exams for students of Rajiv Gandhi Technical University.

The chief minister’s decision came on the heels of protest by students of the university popularly known as Rajiv Gandhi Praodyogik VIshwavidyalya (RGPV). The students were running campaigns on social media, demanding offline exams should be cancelled.

Besides, the students had also staged a massive protest on the university’s premises on November 29 and threatened that they would boycott the exams if it would not be cancelled.

Earlier on Saturday, the university administration had postponed the practical examination citing COVID-19 guidelines. The statement issued by the exam controller of the technical university stated that practical exams would be held after theory papers.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:26 PM IST