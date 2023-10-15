Bhopal: CM Canvasses In Datia, Lahar

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After paying obeisance at Pitambara temple of Datia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma did canvassing in support of party candidate and Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Sunday. They also visited Lahar to campaign in favour of party candidate Ambrish Sharma.

In Datia, the CM said that once the dacoit problem used to give harrowing time to Gwalior and he had decided to wipe out the dacoits and now there is no such problem. Coming heavily on Congress, he said during the Congress regime, murders, abduction and firing incidents were common. All such kinds of incidents have been contained in a better manner by the BJP government, he claimed.

He also spoke in length about the various steps taken for the welfare of women folk and particularly mentioned the Ladli Behna Scheme.

Mishra said he had left no stone unturned in the development of Datia. He sought votes in the name of development. In Lahar, the CM participated in a roadshow for Sharma. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the Congress and other opposition parties have formed an alliance to target the Sanatan Dharma but they will not succeed.

