Bhopal: CM calls on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, as per officials.

This was the first courtesy call of the CM to the President after she occupied the highest constitutional post.

CM presented President Murmu with a bunch of flowers and greeted him on behalf of the people of the state.

During the meeting, CM discussed in detail the development and public welfare works in the state, especially the schemes for the welfare of weaker sections of the society.

President praised the public welfare works being done in Madhya Pradesh.

CM extended an invitation to the President to visit Madhya Pradesh, which President gladly accepted, as per officials.