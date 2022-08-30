e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: CM calls on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

This was the first courtesy call of the CM to the President after she occupied the highest constitutional post.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, as per officials.

This was the first courtesy call of the CM to the President after she occupied the highest constitutional post.

CM presented President Murmu with a bunch of flowers and greeted him on behalf of the people of the state.

During the meeting, CM discussed in detail the development and public welfare works in the state, especially the schemes for the welfare of weaker sections of the society.

President praised the public welfare works being done in Madhya Pradesh.

CM extended an invitation to the President to visit Madhya Pradesh, which President gladly accepted, as per officials. Dilapidated

Read Also
Bhopal: MANIT finds presence of cattle on campus as big menace, proposes fine of Rs 5000 on owners
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: CM calls on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets