Bhopal: CM announces formation of Veer Tejaji Kalyan Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced formation of Veer Tejaji Kalyan Board for the welfare of Jat community.

He said history of great personalities from Jat community would be included in school syllabus so that new generation could draw inspiration from them. Voluntary holiday will be declared on Nirwan Diwas of Veer Tejaji Maharaj.

The chief minister made the announcements while addressing the mega Jat convention held in Bhopal on Sunday. Responding to the demand of community leaders that at least 10 tickets should be given to Jats in Assembly elections, he expressed helplessness by saying that it was a matter related to party but he would convey the message to BJP leaders. In a lighter vein, he added, “Two Jat MLAs including agriculture minister Kamal Patel are outperforming.”

To community’s other demand that land should be allotted for educational building in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal, he said necessary initiatives would be taken. He said Jat community’s other demands would be considered. Recalling the rich legacy of Jat kings like Raja Nahar Singh, Heera Singh, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, he said Jat kings had chased away invading Mughals.

Recalling his past, he said he was imprisoned in jail during emergency. When he came out of jail, his family showed doors to him, thinking that he would be jailed again. “At that time, Vikram Singh Jat helped me,” Chouhan said. On the occasion, Kamal Patel and veteran leader Vikram Verma were present.

‘Believe in implementation’

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath also participated in Jat Community convention. On the demands of Jat community, he said he did not want to become an announcement machine and believed in implementation. However, he said he would look into their demands.