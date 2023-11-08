 Bhopal: Clean Sweep By State Slalom Team At National Games
Win four gold and one silver in water sports

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The slalom state team made a clean sweep in the 37th National Games, winning four gold medals on Tuesday. Competing at the Chapora River in Mapusa, all four members of the team showcased their prowess in the water sports.

Shubham Kewat emerged victorious in the K-1 men’s event, claiming the gold. Bhoomi Baghel showcased her exceptional talent by clinching the gold in the K-1 women’s event, while Reena Sen demonstrated her mastery in the C-1 women’s event to secure the gold for the team. In the C-1 men’s event, Vishal Verma’s clinched gold.

In the K-1 women’s 200m event, Manaswini earned a silver medal in the K-1 event.

