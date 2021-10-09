Bhopal: Class-9 students commits suicide, reason unknown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-9 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling at her house in Bagh Sewania locality of the state capital, police officials said on Saturday.

The reason that prompted the girl to take extreme steps is yet to be established.

According to police, the girl identified as Khushi Rajput was studying at Naveen School at Amrai. She was alone at home on Friday noon, as her brother had gone to visit a temple and her elder sister had gone to college.

The incident came to light when the younger brother returned home and found the sister hanging.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The police said that nothing was recovered from spot that could help to establish the reason of the suicide.

