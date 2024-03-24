 Bhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report

Bhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot but did not find any suicide note. The body was sent for post-mortem and forensic tests were conducted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The Gandhi Nagar police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a Class 9 girl, who had died almost six months ago at her house. The police said the 15-year-old girl was raped, owing to which she took the extreme step. According to Gandhi Nagar police, in September 2023, her kin found her hanging to the ceiling of the house.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot but did not find any suicide note. The body was sent for post-mortem and forensic tests were conducted. On Saturday, it came to light that the girl was raped. The investigating officials said they have registered a rape case against the unidentified accused.

Read Also
MP: 5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Minor Neighbour In Morena; His Dad Beaten By Family Of Accused
article-image

Bhopal: Driver Held For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, who had parted ways with her husband a few years ago, on the pretext of marriage. The Koh-e-fiza police said the woman got married 10 years ago, but separated from her husband three years ago after having frequent disputes with him. After this, she began working as a house help and used to reside with her two kids.

Seven months ago, she came in touch with a man named Devendra Yadav, who used to reside in Karond. Yadav began assisting the woman in her day-to-day needs and the duo grew closer. Yadav promised the woman he would marry her and then established physical relations with her. The woman then began mounting pressure on Yadav to marry her. Recently, Yadav reneged on his promise, after which the woman approached the police on Saturday, and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LS Poll Dates Announced, Writers Getting Ready With Puffy Phrases

LS Poll Dates Announced, Writers Getting Ready With Puffy Phrases

AIIMS Bhopal Celebrates Holi With Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment

AIIMS Bhopal Celebrates Holi With Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Madhya Pradesh: Lion, Lioness Put Into Enclosure For Captive Breeding

Madhya Pradesh: Lion, Lioness Put Into Enclosure For Captive Breeding

Bhopal: RGPV To Approach Govt Again For Appointment Of Financial Controller

Bhopal: RGPV To Approach Govt Again For Appointment Of Financial Controller

Bhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report

Bhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report