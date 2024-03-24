Bhopal: Class 9 Girl Who Killed Self Was Raped, Reveals Forensic Report

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The Gandhi Nagar police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a Class 9 girl, who had died almost six months ago at her house. The police said the 15-year-old girl was raped, owing to which she took the extreme step. According to Gandhi Nagar police, in September 2023, her kin found her hanging to the ceiling of the house.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot but did not find any suicide note. The body was sent for post-mortem and forensic tests were conducted. On Saturday, it came to light that the girl was raped. The investigating officials said they have registered a rape case against the unidentified accused.

Bhopal: Driver Held For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, who had parted ways with her husband a few years ago, on the pretext of marriage. The Koh-e-fiza police said the woman got married 10 years ago, but separated from her husband three years ago after having frequent disputes with him. After this, she began working as a house help and used to reside with her two kids.

Seven months ago, she came in touch with a man named Devendra Yadav, who used to reside in Karond. Yadav began assisting the woman in her day-to-day needs and the duo grew closer. Yadav promised the woman he would marry her and then established physical relations with her. The woman then began mounting pressure on Yadav to marry her. Recently, Yadav reneged on his promise, after which the woman approached the police on Saturday, and lodged a complaint against the accused.