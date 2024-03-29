Bhopal: Class 11 Student Killed After SUV Rams Into Divider | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 11 student was killed and four of his friends were injured after an SUV rammed into a divider in Ratibad on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Samarth Shrivastava, 18, a resident of Saket Nagar.

The only child of his parents, Shrivastava embarked on a joyride with his friends—Athar Rajoria, Athar Katare, Prakhar Dwivedi and one more person.

The group was heading towards Sakshi Dhaba and the car was rushing at a high speed. Eventually, it lost control and rammed into a divider on the Ratibad main road. All the occupants of the car sustained grievous injuries. The onlookers informed Dial 100 and the police rushed to the spot and shifted the youths to a hospital.

Shrivastava, who was sitting on the rear seat of the car, died during treatment. The remaining four are undergoing treatment. The police said although there were no injury marks on Shrivastava’s body, he died due to internal bleeding. His body has been referred for post-mortem and the reports are awaited.

The police learnt that Shrivastava had shifted to a new house and had told his parents that he wanted to stay at his old residence for one last time. Thereafter, he had embarked on the joyride.