Bhopal :Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide, Probe On | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 10 residing in Sukhi Sewaniya area of the city committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Friday night, the police said. The cops added that a case was registered in this regard at the police station on Saturday and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Narendra Kulaste said that the boy who took the extreme step has been identified as Ravi Singh Thakur (16). He was a student of Class 10 at a private school in Bhopal and his pre-board exams were going on.

He took an exam on Friday too and returned home at noon. At night, he went to his room after dinner and hanged himself. His paternal grandparents spotted his body hanging on Saturday morning and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and began probing the incident. They did not recover any suicide note, owing to which the reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. He has a brother too and his father had died 6 years ago, the police said.