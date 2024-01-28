Bhopal: Class 10 Student Crushed To Death; Father, Friend Critical |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student who was heading to school on a two-wheeler with her father fell down after a car driver negligently opened door and the two-wheeler rammed into it on Saturday morning.

The girl fell down and was mowed down by a dumper belonging to Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which was approaching them from the rear. The girl’s friend who was also riding pillion with her slipped into coma. Her father is said to be in a critical condition, the police added

FP Photo

.Budhwara police station TI CB Rathore said that the girl who died was Mabia (15). Her father Shareef was on way to drop her and her friend to school. As they reached near Moti Masjid in Budhwara, they passed from near a car. The car driver opened the car door. As a result, all three fell on the ground. Mabia fell a little apart from her father and friend.

A dumper approaching them from behind crushed her to death on the spot. On witnessing this, the car driver fled. The driver of the dumper was caught and handed over to the police. The police have detained him for questioning. Shareef and Mabia’s friend were rushed to hospital.

Shareef’s condition is said to be critical while Mabia’s friend has slipped into coma. The police are questioning the dumper driver and sifting through CCTV footages to learn about the incident.