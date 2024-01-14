Bhopal: CJ Stresses On Enjoying Work While Disposing Off Pending Cases | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Justice (CJ) of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Kumar Malimath has called upon the judicial officers to enjoy the work while disposing of the cases and said it will help them in reducing the pendency of the cases. Chief Justice Malimath was addressing the 10th Biennial Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Officers Conference at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Saturday.

Justice Malimath said Khirkiya civil court (Harda district) judge Kala Bhammarkar disposed of 25 old cases and set the examples for others. She herself admitted at an open forum that she enjoyed disposing of the pending cases. There was a one month strike of advocates in the state in March 2023 against HC order for disposing of 25 old cases on priority simultaneously with current cases.

Khirkiya civil judge disposed of 25 old cases

Civil judge (Khirkiya) Kala Bhammarkar said, “When the HC laid down the ruling making disposal of 25 old cases mandatory. I started working and tried to find out the nature of the cases. I found that most of the cases were of family disputes like issues among husband-wife and brothers etc. I ordered to serve notices and called the stakeholders (litigants). They responded and told the court that they did not know that there were cases against them in court. In this way, I disposed of all the 25 pending cases. I really enjoyed achieving the target in the interest of the judiciary as well as the society.”

‘Need to raise legal awareness in tribal areas’

Civil judge, Nagod (Satna district), Harshvardhan Dhakar said, “I came to know that 10,000 cases are only regarding passing obscene comments at women. Similarly, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases are in large numbers. These cases have a major contribution in the pendency of the cases. In tribal regions, 18-year-old girls and boys get married but in the eyes of law, it is wrong. There is a need to raise awareness about law (legal literacy), especially in tribal districts. Free Legal Aid is very much needed for the young generation.”

Judge told to take inspiration from Kapil Dev

The judicial officers burst into laughter when MP HC Judge Justice Vivek Agrawal asked the date of birth of civil judge of Narsinghargh Kapil. Civil judge of Narsinghgarh Kapil pointed out problems asking for what to do under such a situation when litigant demands more time leading to unnecessary adjournments. Justice Agrawal asked his date of birth—before 1983 or post 1983. When Kapil replied post 1983, then Justice Agrawal told him to draw inspiration from cricketer Kapil Dev, under whose captainship India won the 1983 world cup.