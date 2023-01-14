Bhopal: City’s weightlifter clinches gold medal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City weightlifter bagged gold medal at the All India Civil Services (AICS) Powerlifting Competition, which was held in New Delhi.

Weightlifter Devendra Singh Dewan recently won a gold medal by lifting the heaviest weights in the AICS Weightlifting, Powerlifting, and Best Physique Tournaments. Patna finished second and Uttar Pradesh finished third in the competition.

Currently, Devendra Singh holds post of Assistant Grade III in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Department, Bhopal.

In the 66kg weight category of Civil Services Power Lifting Competition, Devendra Singh won gold medal by lifting 620 kg weight, including 255kg in the squat, 150kg on the bench, and 215kg in the deadlift.

RSB Patna player Upendra Kumar won silver by lifting 525 kg and Uttar Pradesh player Pranay won bronze medal by lifting 517.5 kg weight.