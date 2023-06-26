Bhopal: City Turns Saffron, All Decked Up For Modi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All set to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival here on Tuesday, the BJP has decked all major routes of the state capital with huge hoardings and cutouts of the PM. BJP is asserting that PM’s programme in the city will set the ball rolling for the party preparations for the upcoming State Assembly elections. During his visit, the Prime Minister will flag off two Vande Bharat Trains and also address selected 3,000 booth level workers at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

The BJP workers are all upbeat over the proposed visit of the PM. The BJP organisation has given different responsibilities to party leaders to ensure that PM’s programme turnout to be a massive hit. The leaders from different parts of the state have started to reach the state capital. Modi roadshow route dotted with banners City is already decked up and painted saffron with PM’s cutouts, banners and party flags.

The route of the PM roadshow – from Rajbhawan to Police Control Room Square, is all dotted with posters and banners of Modi. Huge police force has been deployed on this particular route. Countless banners and flexes featuring Modi have been up on the roads leading to the party headquarters. Likewise, PM’s posters are dotting the roads leading to five number areas, Misord road, Rani Kamlapati railway station, Airport road, Professor Colony road, VIP road etc.

Read Also PM Modi Back In India After Maiden State Visit To US And Egypt (WATCH)

Traffic diversion

Regular traffic has been diverted from all the routes where the PM’s convoy will pass on June 27. Heavy police force has been deployed in the city to ensure water tight security arrangements. Barricading has been done to divert traffic. The vehicles coming from MP Nagar towards the Police Control Room are being directed towards the PHQ road. The road from the Police control room towards New Market has been barricaded.

Nadda in city today

BJP National President JP Nadda is arriving in Bhopal on Monday evening to inaugurate an exhibition here showcasing achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government. The event will be organised at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Parisar at Motilal Nehru Stadium. He will also address the ‘Vistarak’ Programme at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium where he will have an interaction with 3000 selected booth workers.