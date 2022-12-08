e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: City to witness powerful punches of prominent women boxers

Bhopal: City to witness powerful punches of prominent women boxers

Recently, Nitu Ghanghas made the whole nation proud by winning a gold medal for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to host the upcoming senior national women's boxing championship on December 20 to 26 at Tatya Tope Stadium.

In the senior national championship, many women senior boxers will participate from all over the country. During the tournament, the city will witness many of women’s boxing’s most prominent personalities, like Nikhat Zareen, LovlinaBorgohain, Sonia Lather, and Saweety Boora, punch for medals.

Along with them, Nitu Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Manju Rani, and Simranjit Kaur will also participate in the senior national championship.

Recently, Nitu Ghanghas made the whole nation proud by winning a gold medal for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England.

Earlier, on November 22, the sports and youth welfare department made the announcement regarding the championship through their social media (Twitter) handle. The tweet said, "Stay tuned to see Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen's scintillating punches in December. The senior national women's boxing championship will be organised in Bhopal in the month of December." When the sports and youth welfare department made the announcement via Twitter, they included Olympian Mary Kom’s name as well, but till now her participation is still uncertain.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'