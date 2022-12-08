Bhopal: City to witness powerful punches of prominent women boxers

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to host the upcoming senior national women's boxing championship on December 20 to 26 at Tatya Tope Stadium.

In the senior national championship, many women senior boxers will participate from all over the country. During the tournament, the city will witness many of women’s boxing’s most prominent personalities, like Nikhat Zareen, LovlinaBorgohain, Sonia Lather, and Saweety Boora, punch for medals.

Along with them, Nitu Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Manju Rani, and Simranjit Kaur will also participate in the senior national championship.

Recently, Nitu Ghanghas made the whole nation proud by winning a gold medal for the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England.

Earlier, on November 22, the sports and youth welfare department made the announcement regarding the championship through their social media (Twitter) handle. The tweet said, "Stay tuned to see Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen's scintillating punches in December. The senior national women's boxing championship will be organised in Bhopal in the month of December." When the sports and youth welfare department made the announcement via Twitter, they included Olympian Mary Kom’s name as well, but till now her participation is still uncertain.