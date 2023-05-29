Bhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport

BCCL bus | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) introduced buses from Misrod to Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday. Two BCLL red buses have been introduced and will have 7 frequencies each.

Bus will start from Misrod at 5.20 am and reach airport at 6.30 am. The buses will be available from Misrod at 6.55 am, 9.55am. Buses will be available in Misrod at 1.45 pm and 3 pm. In evening, buses will be available at 6.30 pm and 7.20 pm.

From airport, bus will depart at 8.15 am and 10.15 am. In afternoon, the bus will depart at 4.25 pm. In evening time, bus will leave at 5.45pm, 8.45pm and 10.10 pm.

Smart City CEO Gaurav Benal said, “Fare will be charged at same rate as it is for other BCLL buses. Per kilometre rate will be same. We have introduced two buses from Monday with seven frequencies.”