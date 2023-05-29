 Bhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport

Bhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport

Two BCLL red buses have been introduced and will have 7 frequencies each.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
BCCL bus | FP Pics
BCCL bus

BCCL bus |

BCCL bus

BCCL bus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) introduced buses from Misrod to Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday. Two BCLL red buses have been introduced and will have 7 frequencies each. 

Bus will start from Misrod at 5.20 am and reach airport at 6.30 am. The buses will be available from Misrod at 6.55 am, 9.55am. Buses will be available in Misrod at 1.45 pm and 3 pm. In evening, buses will be available at 6.30 pm and 7.20 pm.

From airport, bus will depart at 8.15 am and 10.15 am. In afternoon, the bus will depart at 4.25 pm. In evening time, bus will leave at 5.45pm, 8.45pm and 10.10 pm.

Smart City CEO Gaurav Benal said, “Fare will be charged at same rate as it is for other BCLL buses. Per kilometre rate will be same. We have introduced two buses from Monday with seven frequencies.”

Read Also
Bhopal: BCCL bus stops will have attached kiosks, 120 new stops on anvil
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! With hands tied and mouth gagged, Sadhu found dead behind his ashram in Gwalior

MP Shocker! With hands tied and mouth gagged, Sadhu found dead behind his ashram in Gwalior

MP: Targeted delivery, plugging of wastage of money for development biggest achievements, says...

MP: Targeted delivery, plugging of wastage of money for development biggest achievements, says...

Bhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport

Bhopal City Link Limited introduces buses from Misrod to airport

MP power management firm's system hit by ransomware attack

MP power management firm's system hit by ransomware attack

Bhopal: Helmet norm evokes mixed response, some welcome it, others show disinterest

Bhopal: Helmet norm evokes mixed response, some welcome it, others show disinterest