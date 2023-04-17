Bhopal: City artiste essays role in film for Cannes

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naman Soni from Bhopal has acted in ‘Parikrama', a film made for screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Goutam Ghose, the two-hour-fifty-minute movie is based on the Narmada River and its origin. It talks about the concept of ‘Narmada Parikrama’ and related issues including the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’. The docu drama was shot in two months at different places in Madhya Pradesh like Amarkantak, Bhedaghat and Dhuandhar waterfalls in Jabalpur, Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar.

The film is in two languages Hindi and Italian and its star cast includes film actor Chitrangda Singh and Italian actor Marco. 23-year-old Naman told Free Press that the movie has been sent for entry in the Cannes Film Festival. ‘It is a matter of great pleasure for me that I am a part of an international movie and got to work with a talented director like Goutam Ghose and actors Chitrangda Singh and Marco.’ He further said,

“This two-month journey has been very memorable. I have played the role of a sub-inspector (SI) named Rohit Dhanera. I had a lot of fun during the shooting. I will never forget the 4 o'clock call time and enduring the winter in the middle of the mountains.’ This is the second international project of Naman who has been into acting for eight years.

Earlier, he worked in Hollywood web series 'Shantaram' and with Charlie Hunnam. Soni who began his career in modelling has also worked in Bollywood and Tollywood movies and web series. He has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumarr Rao and Nora Fatehi in movies including ‘Durgamati,’ ‘Street’ and ‘Indian 2’.