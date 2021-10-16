Bhopal: Chouhan burns effigy of Ravana on CM House premises

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan burnt the effigy of Ravana on the CM House premises on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday, as per an official release. CM’s wife Sadhna Singh and son Kunal, the security staff and other officers-employees posted at the CM House were present on this occasion. After burning of the effigy, there was a firework.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:25 AM IST