e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:25 AM IST

Bhopal: Chouhan burns effigy of Ravana on CM House premises

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan burnt the effigy of Ravana on the CM House premises on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday, as per an official release. CM’s wife Sadhna Singh and son Kunal, the security staff and other officers-employees posted at the CM House were present on this occasion. After burning of the effigy, there was a firework.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Subdued Sindoor Khela at Kali Baris; ritual held observing Corona norms

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal