Bhopal: Subdued Sindoor Khela at Kali Baris; ritual held observing Corona norms

BHOPAL: Sindoor Khela (playing vermillion), was organised on a small-scale due to Covid-19 restrictions at different Kali Baris in the city on Friday.

Every year on the day of Vijaya Dashami Bengali women apply sindoor to the idol of Goddess Durga, and then, apply it on one another. This year too, it was celebrated with Corona-protection norms.

Female members of the Bengali Association Bhopal participate in Sindoo Khela at Durga Pandal, Kali Bari , TT Nagar Bhopal on Friday | FP

Only core female members of the Bengali Association Bhopal were allowed to take part in the Khela at Durga Pandal, Kali Bari , TT Nagar to maintain social distancing norms. There were separate entry and exit rows. “We didn’t allow non-Bengalis to take part in the ritual due to Covid-protection norms,” said Salil Chatterjee, secretary of the association.

Women wearing traditional attires visited the pandal at 10am. The newlywed women first put Sindoor on the idol of Goddess Durga and offered sweets, followed by other members. After putting sindoor on the idol, they applied it on one another and fed sweets to each other. They also performed Dhunuchi dance on the occasion. Indira Bhaduri, 90, the mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan also took part in the celebration. The celebration continued till 12pm.

Besides T T Nagar, women took part in Sindoor Khela held at Durga Pandals at different Kali Baris in the city including Habibganj Purvanchal Club, Arera Colony, BHEL, Kolar Road and Danish Kunj Bridge with great zeal . Both married and unmarried Bengali and non-Bengali women took part in it.

Sindur Khela’ is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with sindoor on Vijaya Dashami, the last day of the Durga Puja. On the day of the Vijaya Dashami after the conclusion of the ritual worship, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her. Then they put sindoor on each other's faces and offer sweets to each other.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:03 PM IST