Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to transfer over Rs 345 crore to 15,948 beneficiaries

He laid stress on effective implementation of Sambal Yojana, Karmkar Kalyan Mandal scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations of Sambal Rashi distribution plan for October 12 on Monday | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer ex-gratia payment of Rs 345.59 crore to the accounts of 15,948 beneficiaries with a single click on October 12.

The chief minister on Monday was reviewing preparations for the programme to transfer ex-gratia payment to beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana and building construction workers at Dussehra ground in Raisen. The function will be held on Wednesday.

Chouhan said that information about provisions of Sambal Yojana should be made available at the district and panchayat level. He laid emphasis on effective implementation of scheme at district and village level under Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana and Karmkar Kalyan Mandal scheme. The programme will be broadcast in all Janpad Panchayats.

article-image

