Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to inaugurate Akshaya Patra kitchen on January 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Madhya Pradesh’s first and biggest kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation near Shahpura police station in Bhopal on Wednesday.

From the kitchen, mid-day meal will be served to 50,000 children of 900 government schools everyday under Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition.

Bharatarshabha Dasa, national president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, told media persons that it would be Akshaya Patra’s 66th kitchen in the country and first in Madhya Pradesh.

Chairman and Managing Director of HEG Limited, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, said Akshaya Patra would serve meals to 22 lakh children on school days in over 20,000 schools of 15 states after opening of Bhopal Kitchen.HEG limited has spent Rs 12 crores to build Akshaya Patra Kitchen in Bhopal and will spend Rs 7.5 crore every year for providing meals to children as part of its CSR initiative.

The kitchen is equipped with automated machines to cook roti, vegetables, dal and rice. The kitchen is equipped with a chapati making machine, which has the capacity to roll out up to 20,000 chapatis and a flour kneading machine to prepare 1 quintal dough in 1 hour. Also 1200- litre dal and 125-kg rice can be prepared at a time. The kitchen is spread over an area of 1 acre and meals will be made available to 50,000 students.

