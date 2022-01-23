Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate Subhash Nagar ROB, today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the newly constructed Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge, today.

Besides, Chouhan will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Prabhat Square. He will also perform Bhoomi-pujan of Azad Hind Fauj concept park in the area, Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang said.

Earlier on January 5, Sarang took a trial run by driving a car on the bridge. The movement of several heavy and light motor vehicles were also done on the bridge.

After the first trial, some technical changes were made to make smooth movement of the traffic.

According to information, nearly 5 lakh people of the city will be benefited after the inauguration of the ROB constructed at 28 crore.

