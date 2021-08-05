Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates Indian Men's Hockey team for Olympic Bronze medal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal after a gap of 41-years.

Indian Men’s hockey team won bronze medal, defeating Germany with 5-4 goals at Tokyo Olympic on Thursday morning.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh tweeted, “Team India, you beauty! You did it after 41 years! Heartiest congratulations to Men’s Hockey team as they have made India proud by bagging Bronze. Great show of grit, determination and perseverance. This team will inspire our generations to come. Cheers4India, #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.”

Notably, Madhya Pradesh's hockey star Vivek Prasad is also part of bronze medalist.