 Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Wild Elephants Pose Threat To Tuskers At Bandhavgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chhattisgarh Wild Elephants Pose Threat To Tuskers At Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Wild Elephants Pose Threat To Tuskers At Bandhavgarh

Tiger reserve patrolling vehicles being chased by wild elephants

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wild elephants which came all the way from neighbouring Chhattisgarh have made Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve their permanent home. The unwelcomed tuskers have now become a problem as they are attacking pet elephants of Bandhavgarh and also venturing into adjoining villages posing risk to the people.  

On Monday night, a wild elephant attacked a pet elephant of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve leaving it injured. The elephant is being treated for swelling in its back. Patrolling vehicles of the forest staffers also irritates the wild elephants. There have been instances when wild elephants have tried to chase the patrolling vehicles, forcing officials to flee from the scene.  

“ During the patrolling, we are not afraid of tigers as they don’t attack vehicles but we fear elephants as they sometimes chase our vehicles,” said an official of the reserve.

In October 2018, a herd of elephants had come to Bandhavgarh from Chhattisgarh. The total number of wild elephants which came from Chhattisgarh to Bandhavgarh is around fifty to sixty. Many of the elephants have given birth to their offspring.

A forest officer not willing to be named said that wild elephants come in contact with the pet ones in a playful mood often and sometimes attack them. In a week, two to three such incidents take place. There are around 13 pet elephants in Bandhavgarh.

To deal with the elephant problem, the officers of the Tiger Reserve have created a Whatsapp group and carry out awareness programmes among the villagers so that they can escape from the wrath of wild elephants. Moreover,  elephant vigilance team has also been formed.  

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Goofs Up Number Of Medical Colleges In Bhopal, Claims It To Be 250+,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Will Enable Alumni To Undertake Experimental, Research-Based Activities

Bhopal: Will Enable Alumni To Undertake Experimental, Research-Based Activities

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Wild Elephants Pose Threat To Tuskers At Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Wild Elephants Pose Threat To Tuskers At Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Three More Cheetahs Make Their Way To Soft Release Boma In Kuno

Bhopal: Three More Cheetahs Make Their Way To Soft Release Boma In Kuno

Bhopal: Congress Holds Special Prayer At Launch Of Jan Akrosh Yatras

Bhopal: Congress Holds Special Prayer At Launch Of Jan Akrosh Yatras

Bhopal: Uma Pitches For reservation To OBC Women

Bhopal: Uma Pitches For reservation To OBC Women