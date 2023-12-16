Bhopal: Cheetahs To Be Back In The Wild | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cheetah Steering Committee has allowed Kuno National Park officials to release cheetahs into the wild. Now, Kuno officials are making preparations for their release in open jungle.

Field Director, Kuno National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma said cheetahs would be released in the jungle in a phased manner. In all, 14 cheetahs are in enclosures, at present.

Notably, these cheetahs were caught from the forest during the monsoon season as some of them were found infected, particularly round their neck. They were rescued after the death of two cheetahs due to maggot infection allegedly caused by the radio collar.

Keeping them inside the enclosure for a long period would dent their hunting skills, which are necessary to survive in the wild.

CURTAINED: Room doors housing lions, tiger at Van Vihar

FP Photo

Curtains have been put on the gates and windows of rooms housing animals including lions, tigers, bear, leopards at Van Vihar National Park to protect them from cold.

Park deputy director Sunil Kumar said doors and windows of chambers housing wild animals were curtained.

“Keeping in view the sliding temperature, it was decided to put curtains on doors and windows of wild animals. Heaters have also been installed where needed,” Van Vihar Director Dr Padampriya Balakrishnan told Free Press.

Van Vihar National Park has three lions, 18 tigers, 13 leopard and 21 bears.

Ailing tiger brought from Seoni

An ailing tiger was brought to Van Vihar National Park from Seoni on Friday. Its body was dehydrated. It is under treatment. Park director Padampriya Balakrishnan said tiger would undergo health check-up and would be treated accordingly.