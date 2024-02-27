Bhopal: Check Posts Will Be Closed, CM Yadav Tells Transporters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Transport Association for more than half an hour on Tuesday over the closure of check posts which have become a symbol of corruption.

National president of the All-India Truck Association Amritlal Madan came to Bhopal with the office-bearers of the association.

They discussed with Yadav how to close the check posts and stop rip-off. Free Press has raised the issue of the transport department for which the government is taking the rap.

Yadav assured them of shutting the check posts soon. He said that a process for issuing tenders to buy automatic machines to check vehicles on the pattern of Gujarat was going on.

Yadav called up additional chief secretary of the transport department SN Mishra to take feedback on the process for issuing tender.

Yadav told the transporters that there were instructions from the Centre to close the check posts and he himself wished it to happen.

He said funds would be sanctioned for modernising the check posts.

The transporters urged Yadav to inform them when the check posts would be shut.

The transporters further said at a meeting with the then transport minister in August last year, they were told that the check posts would be closed from December 14 last year.

Yadav said that he could announce the date for closing the check posts only after completing all the formalities.

He directed the officials of the transport department not to harass those car owners who had proper documents.

President of the State Transport Association CL Mukati said that the Chief Minister had assured the transporters of shutting the check posts.

Yadav made it clear that he himself was against the process, Mukati said.