Bhopal: 552 E-Buses To Run In Six Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Service, 552 e-buses will be operated in six cities of Madhya Pradesh. They would be operated in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior and Sagar on public private partnership (PPP) basis. A proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday.

These big and id-size buses will help in reducing carbon emission.

Moreover, up to 20-seater double engine planes would be operated at tourist places on PPP model.

The Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructure Construction Scheme has been expanded and its cost has been increased till Rs 1100 crores. The duration of scheme has been also increased to 3 years from 2 years. Under the scheme, approvals would be given for works related to basic infrastructure in urban bodies.

In another major decision, cabinet approved the formation of Madhya Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council. All works related to paramedics would be looked after by the council.

Moreover, amendment was made in Madhya Pradesh Work Allotment Rule to include the works of Start Up and Incubation in MSME department. The approval has been also given for the constitution of Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reconstitution Commission.

Several irrigation schemes also received the cabinet approval. Administrative approval has been given for Mandsaur’s Takaji Minor Pressure Irrigation scheme costing Rs 60.3 crores. Second administrative approval was granted to Rajgarh district’s Mohanpura Comprehensive Irrigation Project costing Rs 4666.66 crores. Sidhi district’s Sitapur Hanumana Micro Irrigation Project (costing Rs 4167.93 crores) also got the administrative approval.

For expansion, renovation and modernisation of canals of Balaghat district’s Sanjay Sarovar Project, administrative approval of Rs 332.54 lakh was given.