 Bhopal: Chaos During Bail Hearing Of Rape Accused Lawyer, 2 Scribes Assaulted
Bhopal: Chaos During Bail Hearing Of Rape Accused Lawyer, 2 Scribes Assaulted

Lawyers began gathering by noon; and by evening their numbers swelled to over 100; Yawar Khan’s supporters gathered outside judge’s courtroom and raised slogans against

Monday, September 15, 2025
Rape accused Lawyer (Yawar Khan)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High drama unfolded at the Bhopal District Court on Monday during the bail hearing of lawyer Yawar Khan, arrested on charges of raping a minor.

The hearing took place in the morning, but the verdict was delivered in the evening, with judge Kumudini Patel rejecting Khan’s bail plea.

Two journalists were brutally assaulted during a protest after the court adjourned, said MP Nagar police.

According to the police, tension escalated even before the verdict. More than 100 lawyers and Khan’s supporters gathered outside judge Patel’s courtroom (F-17) and raised slogans against both the judge and the police.

At around 5 PM, when two journalists tried to capture photos and videos of the protest, the agitated crowd of lawyers attacked them. Both journalists sustained serious injuries.

Police present on the spot intervened and managed to rescue the journalists, moving them safely to another courtroom (F-16). Based on their complaint, a case of assault was registered at MP Nagar police station.

Background of the case

Yawar Khan, a practising lawyer, was arrested by Ashoka Garden police on Saturday night from Berasia Road following a court directive. He faces grave charges, including kidnapping, rape, prostitution and human trafficking of a minor. On Sunday, he was produced before the court and sent to jail.

On Monday, his lawyer Abdul Wahid Khan filed a bail application in the court of judge Kumudini Patel. While the hearing was conducted in the morning, the order was reserved for the evening.

Anticipating protests, police were deployed for security outside the courtroom since early morning. By the afternoon, lawyers began gathering and by evening their numbers swelled to over 100.

ACP Manish Bhardwaj said, “Police have registered a case in connection with the assault on journalists on the court premises. The entire incident is being investigated and those involved will be identified soon.”

Yawar Khan’s bail plea rejected

The special designated court of ADJ Kumudini Patel rejected the bail application of advocate Yawar Khan under the POCSO Act on Monday.

The Bhopal police had arrested lawyer Yawar Khan late on Saturday night in connection with a two-year-old case of rape involving a minor. On Sunday, he was sent to jail on a judicial remand.

The case dates back to January 20, 2023, when the minor went missing. Police recovered her from Ishagarh on January 23, 2025, after which she accused five men of rape. Yawar had been representing some of the accused in court.

Later, in her statement, the minor revealed that Yawar himself had also sexually assaulted her multiple times. Police have named 14 accused in this case, including Yawar. Two of them are still absconding.

