Bhopal: Changes In PCC Not Imminent, After Patwari Tells Office-Holders To Continue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are no imminent changes in Congress organisation after MPPCC president Jitu Patwari’s statement that all office-bearers will continue to hold their present positions and work for the party. The state in-charge Rajiv Singh said that after the meeting with Congress leaders here The OCC chief Patwari has said that all the sitting Congress office bearers shall continue to be on their positions.

The appointments made at the district level office bearers including the media and social media cell will continue to function as they were in the past. Shortly changes will be done in the state body, he said. As per the party guidelines with the coming of the new party president, the old committee stands dissolved, as he/she is given the power to make new appointments.

However, the State new PCC chief has stated that he would continue to work with the existing committee. A day after Patwari took charge as PCC president on Tuesday evening, hundreds of his supporters took out a rally and came to meet the new party president. Congress leaders who had come from different parts of the state to meet Patwari on Tuesday, camped in Bhopal Congress leaders from different regions who had gathered in Bhopal to meet Patwari on Tuesday stayed back and reached his residence early morning to have an audience with him. Later, Patwari convened meetings at the PCC office, and met the remaining leaders in both group and one-on-one settings. The office that wore a deserted look a week back is once again buzzing with activities. With Patwari assuming the office, the party leaders are seen lobbying for the post in the organization.

PCC chief eyes revamp to rejuvenate state Cong

It is not that all the sitting office-bearers are no longer useful, yet there is need to bring some changes to breathe life into the party to combat the ruling BJP, said Patwari while interacting with Free Press on Wednesday.

He further said that in the evening he had convened a meeting of the Congress leaders and reviewed their workings.

Nath to focus on Chhindwara, may get responsibility in AICC

Former state Congress president Kamal Nath is going to focus on Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency and seven state assemblies coming under it, said party leaders. The former chief minister may get an important responsibility in AICC, they added. Jitu Patwari has replaced Nath as State party president. Party leaders close to Nath claimed that in the coming days the former CM will be given some important responsibility in the AICC, probably in January. Nath will play a crucial role in Lok Sabha elections in Mahakaushal region, they added. .