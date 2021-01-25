Bhopal: Change name of Halali Dam, it reminds of betrayal, says Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has advocated changing the name of the popular picnic spot, Halali Dam. In a letter, she has written that the name reminds of betrayal.

Bharti has written to Beraisa MLA Vishnu Khatri, asking him to talk to culture minister Usha Thakur and urge her to change the name of Halali Dam. It reminds one of the incident where Dost Mohammad Khan and called the rulers of nearby areas and killed them all. It is said that the river turned red and, hence, the name, Halali.

Bharti has written that the tourism department has planned to start a tourism centre there, so, it was imperative to change the name of the place.