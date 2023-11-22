Bhopal: Chanderi City Is As Attractive As A Film Set, Says Pankaj Tripathi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Pankaj Tripathi, sharing his shooting experience in Madhya Pradesh, expressed that Chanderi city feels like a captivating film set, meticulously designed with attractive architecture and friendly people.

Tripathi praised tourism and culture secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla for making filming processes easy. He thanked Shukla during his participation in the Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

During the festival, Chief Secretary Shukla invited several Bollywood stars, filmmakers, and producers, including Pankaj Tripathi, Raj Kumar Santoshi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Divya Dutta, to discuss film production opportunities in the state.

Shukla highlighted key points of Madhya Pradesh’s film policy, focusing on creating a friendly environment for film and web series production. The policy includes financial incentives, transparent approvals, natural beauty, better connectivity, favorable weather, and modern film-making facilities.

This year, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board participated in the 54th IFFI in Goa, promoting the state’s film shooting facilities and the Film Tourism Policy. A knowledge series was also organised, featuring discussions on boosting film production in Madhya Pradesh.

The series included insights from Secretary of Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla, actor Pankaj, actress-producer CBFC board member Vani Tripathi, and filmmaker-writer Amit Ray.