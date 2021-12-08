Bhopal: Ceramist Nirmala Sharma writes hubby’s poems on pottery

BHOPAL: Ceramist Nirmala Sharma has organised an exhibition, Kumar Sukumar, at Sainik Rest House in Banganga. She is the mother of late Captain Devashish Sharma, recipient of Kirti Chakra (posthumous).

The four -day exhibition began on Tuesday. Sharma has been holding such exhibitions every year commencing on Armed Forces Flag Day and contributes the entire sale proceeds to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Sharma has displayed potteries on which she wrote poems of her husband Jitendra Kumar. She has used black colour and brush to script the poems. The poems included, Marne ka Waqt, Maine Unse Kaha, Prem Kavita, etc. The potteries are made of ceramics and fired on gas at 1250-1280 degrees Celsius. Raza Foundation, New Delhi, and other organisations have published poems recently.

Three big potteries, based on animal and human relationship, are on display. Artist Keshav Raut has made painting on potteries. Besides, some ceramics artworks like bowls, plates, cups, pen stands and some decorative items, costing from Rs 50 to Rs 10,000, are also on display.

Sharma told Free Press that she organised the exhibition in memory of her son. “I donate all the money, which we earn from the exhibition to Flag Day Fund,” she said. She sold artworks of Rs 2,500 on the first day.

Lt Gen ML Naidu, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, former vice chief of army staff was the chief guest. Brigadier R Vinayak, VSM, and artists were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:20 PM IST