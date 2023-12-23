Bhopal: Central BJP Leadership Showers Praise On Sharma | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central BJP leadership showered praise on the working style of BJP state president VD Sharma, which helped the party win the recently-concluded assembly elections with flying colours. Sharma was in Delhi to attend the party’s national office-bearers’ meet on Saturday.

Sources said that it was Union Home Minister Amit Shah who praised Sharma’s style of functioning. More specifically, the effort of the state BJP organisation to increase the vote share at every booth was wholeheartedly praised.

Along with this, booth management during the election was also appreciated. The endeavour of the organisation leader to wake up at 6 am on the voting day and mobilise the party workers and inspire them to ensure high voting percentage was praised with open heart.

It was learnt that Sharma gave a presentation in front of the national leadership, in which he especially mentioned about the innovative practices and booth management during the assembly elections.

Notably, before the assembly election, Shah had given the target of 51 % vote share in every assembly seat and at every polling booth. This mantra did miracles as on most of the assembly seats and booths, the BJP achieved the target.