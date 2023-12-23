Bhopal: Two Sambal Scheme Scam-Tainted Employees Become ZO Again | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed two of its officials, involved in Sambal scam, as zonal officers (ZO) again. Additional municipal commissioner Tina Yadav issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

In this scam of Rs 2 crore, action was taken against four ZOs and five other officials. Increment of four ZOs was withheld, three officials were suspended and two were attached to headquarters. Two zonal officers Subhash Joshi and Mayank Jat who were involved in Sambal scheme scam and were removed, have returned to their post.

They were looking after the registration work of RERA after their removal. Joshi has been made the zonal officer of zone number 18 while Mayank Jat has been made zonal officer of Zone Number 20. Zonal officer of zone 18 Bunty Ahluwalia has been shifted to zone 19.

Zone 19 zonal officer Rajkumar Bamnere has been sent to zone number six. Shriram Patel, posted in zone number six, has been attached to headquarters. Rajbhan Tripathi, who was made zonal officer in zone number 21, has been posted in BMC headquarters.

Two out of the four zonal officers involved in Sambal scam have been posted in the new zone. But incharge of three wards and three employees attached to the headquarters who were suspended have not received any posting. Increment was withheld for the then zonal officer of Zone 9 Abhishek Srivastava, the then zonal officer of Zone 16 Rajendra Ahirwar.

As for Sambal Scheme (ex-gratia given to kin after death) scam involving misappropriation of funds worth Rs 2 crore, 133 files of six zones were found in which payment was made wrongly. A woman had complained about this after which Mayor Malti Rai took action?