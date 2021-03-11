Bhopal: CBI court frames charges against 33 accused in Vyapam scam case

Bhopal: The special court of CBI Bhopal has framed charges against 33 accused, including four former officials of Vyapam, in connection with the rigging of a 2012 Madhya Pradesh police recruitment test. The accused have been charged with cheating, forging documents, conspiracy and manipulating computer data.

The charge sheet was submitted in the year 2019, but because of the pandemic the Court was closed and the charges were framed on Thursday, informed the CBI special public prosecutor Satish Dinkar. He informed that the CBI judge S B Sahu has framed charges against 33 accused, including 17 candidates and 12 middlemen, under relevant provisions of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, IT Act and MP Recognised Admissions Act.

The accused, including Vyapam's (Vyavsayik Pariskha Mandal) former exams controller Pankaj Trivedi, former principal analyst Nitin Mohindra and two other former officials Ajay Sen and Chandra Kant Mishra are charged in the case.

In the year 2012, the Vyapam had issued the notification to recruit sub-inspectors, subedars and platoon commandants in the state police. The complaint was filed with the STF and later the case was transferred to CBI. It was found that 17 candidates who appeared in the recruitment test for sub-inspectors, subedars and platoon commandants in the state police, had cleared the exam employing unfair means including taking the help of middlemen, manipulation in OMR sheets.