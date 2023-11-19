Bhopal: Case Registered Under POCSO Against 61-Yr-Old Man For Molesting 11-Yr-Old Minor Girl; Accused Absconding

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A women's police station registered a case under the POCSO Act and molestation charges against a 61-year-old man for obscene acts with an 11-year-old girl in a colony near Jahangirabad police station area in Bhopal on Friday. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

In this case, the police have found important evidence from the footage of a CCTV installed near the incident site. The police are searching for the accused. According to police, the 11-year-old girl lived with her family in a colony located near Jahangirabad police station.

Elderly person called the girl in private

On Friday morning, most of the people in the colony were busy voting. There was less activity on the surrounding roads. During this time, an 11-year-old girl had gone out to play near her house when an elderly man gestured for her to go towards a deserted street. He also approached the girl from behind and started doing obscene acts with her. The girl somehow escaped from his clutches and reached home. After going home, she told her mother that an old man had molested her.

Mother checked CCTV footage

When the daughter told her mother about the whole incident, taking quick action on the matter, the mother took her along and reached the spot. There is a CCTV camera installed nearby. The mother asked the owner to show the footage. After the incident was confirmed, the husband and wife reached the police station along with the girl.

Women's police station in-charge Shilpa Kaurav said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, Badar Pasha, under the POCSO Act for molestation. The accused lives in the girl's colony and operates a milk parlor.

