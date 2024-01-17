Bhopal: Canines Dog Residents More Than Criminals Do

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The canines are ruling the city roads. It seems citizens of Bhopal are more scared of dogs than they are of anti-social elements. The stray dogs intimidate the bikers, handcart pullers and children. The city is grappling with a surge in incidents of stray dog attacks, and many victims have ended up in the hospital A total of 150 anti-rabies injections were administered to dog bite victims in the past 30 days. In the day, these devils look harmless as they sleep quietly, but as soon as these devils get an unknown whiff, they begin to dog whosoever they find around.

The person concerned initially tries to scare these canines, but soon their number grows, so the person gives up fighting, and runs for cover. In the process, if he is unlucky, he lands in a hospital. There are a few hotspots in the city where the canine population is causing havoc among the residents. In Shyam Nagar, residents live in fear as groups of dogs terrorize the neighbourhood, chasing people without any apparent reason.

Despite a couple of attempts to catch hold of street dogs, no further action has been taken, leaving residents anxious about their safety, said Rajesh Namdev a resident of the area. Jawahar Chowk faces a similar issue near mutton and meat shops, where a pack of half a dozen dogs creates chaos, especially scaring customers. Ramesh Prajapati said that the dogs only cause problems when provoked, but their mere presence instills fear among the locals.

The Old City area also grapples with a dog menace, as Deepak Agrawal, a resident, expressed concerns about dogs not only frightening pedestrians but also chasing two-wheelers. The situation has prompted bikers to slow down in fear of the dogs pursuing them at higher speeds, said Deepak. Near 45 Bungalow, a group of 4-5 dogs remains calm during noon but turns aggressive when they spot pedestrians or two-wheelers, adding to the growing concerns of the local community.