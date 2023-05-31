Bhopal: Candidates Qualified civil services and meritorious students of classes X and XII felicitated

Hindustan Times

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when more and more UPSC aspirants are queuing up costly coaching institutes for preparations, many candidates from Madhya Pradesh who cracked the exam, did self-study at home.

While they did not take any coaching classes for the elite services exam, the internet proved to be a boon as they could lay their hands on all kinds of study material and information required for preparations. Their success has rekindled hopes of talented students living in rural and small towns of the state to aspire for big .

Lokesh Barange from Betul district cleared UPSC exam without stepping into any coaching institute. He secured 39th rank in the exam. “I cleared the exam in my third attempt. I focused on self study and did not take any coaching. The Internet is the best source of getting the desired material for studies,” said Barange.

Shashank Kumar from Ratlam is another candidate who has qualified the civil services exam. He did all the studying at home and cleared the UPSC exam in fourth attempt. “All required material and information are available for free on the internet to prepare for the elite exam.

Even the previous successful UPSC candidates, who are now in government jobs, have formed some groups on you tube and telegram to provide necessary guidance at free of cost to needy civil services aspirants. So focused self study matters a lot,” said Kumar.

Shivam Yadav from Datia secured 21st rank in UPSC exam. There is enough material on the internet through which one can prepare for the exams, said Yadav, adding that he solved old question papers available on the net.

Moreover, he also went through the other study material available on the internet. He, however said he was not averse to coaching classes but he personally didn’t feel he should go take classes to achieve success. Jatin Parasar from Guna, who clinched the 605th position in UPSC exam said that internet is also helping students in preparing for elite services.

Even the rural students can do the good preparations through the net as every kind of study stuff is available on the net. Gunjita Agrawal, who secured 26th rank also stated that the digital revolution is helping students in preparations and overcoming the various kinds of odds.