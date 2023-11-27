Bhopal: Candidates, Counting Agents Ki Pathshala | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparing for the D day, BJP organised a training session for the BJP candidates, party district presidents and counting agents to share the details of the Do’s and Don’t and the guidelines of the election commission in connection with the counting of votes.

BJP State President VD Sharma, BJP State Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma and National Convener of Election Commission related works, Om Pathak held the virtual meeting with district presidents, candidates, district in charges and gave guidance over what should be the preparations for the vote counting day, how to remain alert during the vote counting and shared other details.

They were all informed how to monitor the vote counting process and move the objection immediately and systematically. They also learned how to match the votes and ballot votes on the day of vote counting. BJP has deployed experienced vote counting agents to tackle any type of issue arising at the counting centre.

A BJP district president from Malwa belt said to the Free Press that during the meeting we were asked to keep a close eye on every round of vote counting. “We have been asked to note down the result of every vote counting round,” he said.

A BJP organisation member, said district presidents and others were apprised about the guidelines of Election Commission regarding the vote counting.

Another BJP District President told Free Press that all technical aspects of the vote counting, the laws and procedures were explained.

For instance, if they want to move any objection over vote counting, they will need to fill a particular form to register their objection, he elaborated. The vote counting agents have been advised to remain extra alert as even a single mistake can cost the party dearly.