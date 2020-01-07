Bhopal: Cancer patients shown private doors after machine glitch

BHOPAL: The cancer patients of Hamidia Hospital were referred to private hospitals for further treatment after the breakdown of Cancer therapy machines in hospital.

The State level referral hospital seems to be laden with insufficiency of other factors like life saving facilities, arrangements in shelter homes etc also. Despite having Ayushman Card, patients had to shell off money from their pockets for tests. Outsiders staying in the shelter homes had to make arrangements at their own expense in the winter season.

However, Hamidia Hospital administration clarified that it is not possible to provide life saving facilities in every wards. Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava said, “It is not possible to provide all the facilities in every ward. Even beds are overcrowded. But doctors remain available for the diagnoses. We try our level best to provide quality medical treatment with given infrastructure and facilities.”

Ramsevak Kushwah, Lalitpur(UP), said, “I was being treated at Hamidia Hospital but as the machine is not working, so I have been referred to Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital for further therapy. Today, I came from Lalitpur, and after consulting the doctors, I will go to Jawaharlal Hospital.”

Ashok Nagvil of Harda said, “My brother is undergoing treatment in Hamidia Hospital. I have been referred to Chirayu Hospital for therapy as machines out here have been broken down. If there is machine, it should be functional and then patients will be benefited.”

Lal Singh of Lateri (Vidisha) said, “My mother Pita Bai (70) is admitted in Hamidia Hospital. Saline has been administered. In Jawaharlal Hospital, I had to shell off Rs 25,000 only for the tests. I have Ayushman Card but I am spending money from my pocket. My mother has developed bulging knee due to .”