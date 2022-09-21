Bhopal: Cabinet nod for amendment to CM Meritorious Student Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the students who have got the benefit of the Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana once and even if the income limit is more than Rs 6 lakh, will be eligible for the benefit of the scheme till the completion of the course. Cabinet on Tuesday approved the amendments to the Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana (Chief Minister Meritorious Student Scheme).

As per the amendment, students who have secured place in first 15 % in the centralised common merit list of the state in second year of engineering and pharmacy courses through "lateral entry" and the students who pass in class 10th and 12th examination of the Board of Secondary Education with 70 % or CBSE / ICSE with 85 % and if they take admission in the engineering and pharmacy courses of the institutions included in the order, then such students will be eligible for the scheme. Such students will not be bound by JEE Mains rank for admission to engineering courses.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the establishment and operation of the Motor Driving Training and Research Institute (MDTRI) in Datia district. As non-recurring expenditure of the institute Rs 30 crore will be given for establishment and operation and Rs 22 lakh for the purchase of necessary equipment, Rs 90 lakh in the first year for the purchase of one-third of the vehicles proposed for the institute and the remaining amount of Rs 1. 80 crore will be given in the next 4 years.

Cabinet has ratified the order issued on 18 August 2022 to hike the rate of dearness allowance and relief payable to government servants and pensioners in the seventh pay scale by 3% from August 1, 2022 (payment month September, 2022) to 34 % and the dearness allowance of government servants of state government undertakings, corporations, boards and aided institutions working on deputation in the state government on a proportionate basis in the fourth and fifth pay scales. As a result of increase in dearness relief to the pensioners/family pensioners in section 49 of the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, the expenditure is borne by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Government of Chhattisgarh in the prescribed ratio. After obtaining the consent of the Chhattisgarh Government, the Finance Department was authorised to issue the order of dearness relief.

With the increase of 3% in the dearness allowance payable to the employees, an additional estimated expenditure burden of Rs 625 crore is likely in this financial year.

Bharatpur-Govindgarh two-lane asphalt road gets Cabinet nod

Cabinet decided to construct a two lane asphalt road with paved shoulder (length 36 km and estimated construction cost amounting to Rs 178. 62 crore from Bharatpur (Bhaisraha) to Govindgarh via Jigna by MP Road Development Corporation.

Cabinet has given approval to collect the consumer charges in the pre-constructed 3 routes Satna Maihar-Umaria road and Ghansaur Mandla road under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation after the completion date of the concession agreement and the Sehore Ichhawar Kosmi Nasrullaganj road after completion of construction in the consumer fee scheme.

For speedy implementation of the schemes run by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, it has been decided by the Council of Ministers to speed up the recruitment process of human resource and easy availability of IT experts skilled in new technologies (COE, PeMTS, MPSSDI, CPCT, Email-PMU, TCU, SDC, Security Audit Lab) services can be taken from contract or outsource by converting the sanctioned posts in the projects.