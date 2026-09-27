Bhopal Businessman Lured By Antique Deal, Kidnapped In Kolkata; Police Rescue, Arrest Three | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people have been arrested after a businessman from Bhopal was allegedly kidnapped in West Bengal and his family was asked to pay a ransom of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Police rescued the businessman, identified as Prem Singh Solanki, and seized a vehicle allegedly used in the abduction.

Solanki had reportedly travelled to Kolkata after being approached about an antique sale. He went to Basirhat in connection with the proposed deal. While he was returning, a group of four or five men allegedly intercepted him and took him away.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Three individuals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman from Bhopal after luring him to Kolkata on the pretext of an antique sale. Bidhannagar NSCBI Airport Police Station reportedly solved the case within two hours. The victim, Prem Singh… pic.twitter.com/uniBJjrmV0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026

The alleged kidnappers later contacted Solanki’s son and demanded money for his release. His son passed the information to police at the Bidhannagar NSCBI Airport Police Station, setting off a search and rescue operation.

Acting on the information, police reportedly arranged a counter-trap near Haldiram’s. Officers arrested three suspects there and rescued Solanki. The operation was completed within two hours of police receiving the information, according to the account provided.

During questioning, one of the arrested men allegedly claimed that he had previously worked for the Customs Department. Police have not confirmed whether that claim is true. Investigators are examining the suspects’ roles and looking for others who may have been involved.

The case has also raised questions about the antique deal used to bring Solanki to West Bengal. Police are expected to establish who contacted him, how the meeting in Basirhat was arranged and whether the proposed sale was genuine or merely a way to lure him to the area.

No details were provided about whether any ransom was paid. The identities of the three arrested suspects have also not been released in the account available.

Further investigation is underway. The details of the rescue and arrests are based on the information supplied; an official police statement was not independently available for confirmation.