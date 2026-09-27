 Bhopal Businessman Lured By Antique Deal, Kidnapped In Kolkata; Police Rescue, Arrest Three
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Bhopal Businessman Lured By Antique Deal, Kidnapped In Kolkata; Police Rescue, Arrest Three

Three people were arrested after Bhopal businessman Prem Singh Solanki was allegedly kidnapped in West Bengal following an antique sale offer. The kidnappers reportedly demanded ₹15–20 lakh from his son. Acting on the son’s information, Bidhannagar airport police set a trap near Haldiram’s, rescued Solanki and seized the alleged getaway vehicle. Further investigation is now underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Bhopal Businessman Lured By Antique Deal, Kidnapped In Kolkata; Police Rescue, Arrest Three
Bhopal Businessman Lured By Antique Deal, Kidnapped In Kolkata; Police Rescue, Arrest Three | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people have been arrested after a businessman from Bhopal was allegedly kidnapped in West Bengal and his family was asked to pay a ransom of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Police rescued the businessman, identified as Prem Singh Solanki, and seized a vehicle allegedly used in the abduction.

Solanki had reportedly travelled to Kolkata after being approached about an antique sale. He went to Basirhat in connection with the proposed deal. While he was returning, a group of four or five men allegedly intercepted him and took him away.

The alleged kidnappers later contacted Solanki’s son and demanded money for his release. His son passed the information to police at the Bidhannagar NSCBI Airport Police Station, setting off a search and rescue operation.

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Acting on the information, police reportedly arranged a counter-trap near Haldiram’s. Officers arrested three suspects there and rescued Solanki. The operation was completed within two hours of police receiving the information, according to the account provided.

During questioning, one of the arrested men allegedly claimed that he had previously worked for the Customs Department. Police have not confirmed whether that claim is true. Investigators are examining the suspects’ roles and looking for others who may have been involved.

The case has also raised questions about the antique deal used to bring Solanki to West Bengal. Police are expected to establish who contacted him, how the meeting in Basirhat was arranged and whether the proposed sale was genuine or merely a way to lure him to the area.

No details were provided about whether any ransom was paid. The identities of the three arrested suspects have also not been released in the account available.

Further investigation is underway. The details of the rescue and arrests are based on the information supplied; an official police statement was not independently available for confirmation.

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