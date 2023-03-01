Bhopal: ‘Budget is women, people and environment-friendly’

MLA Jhuma Solanki conducting the house of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly during budget session on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Bhopal on Monday. | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women in the city say that the state Budget is women-friendly, people-friendly and environment-friendly. They say distributing scooty among girl students is a good move. The women also appreciated the paperless Budget and decision to construct toilets in 2.79 lakh households. They, however, say that the Budget allocation for gender and sexual violence against women and children should be more.

Excerpts:

‘Good move to encourage girls education’

It appears to be women-friendly with fund allocation of Rs 8000 crore for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. Funds will also be extended to tribal women to tackle malnutrition under Aahaar Anudaya Yojana. Even distributing scooty to girls scoring highest marks in class XII under Girl Child Scooty Scheme, is a good move to encourage education among girls. Decision to construct toilets in 2.79 lakh households deserves applause as toilets are a big boon for women as they are packaged with hygiene, health and safety. Creation of one lakh jobs, construction of CM rise schools, Indore-Bhopal metro are among other commendable decisions.

Overall, the budget is people-friendly and showcases the far-sighted vision of the leadership.

- Prachi Baluapuri, entrepreneur

‘More budget allocation for women safety’

The Budget is quite women-friendly. The amount allotted for the Self Help Groups, girl children, women empowerment programs etc. are appreciative. But the gender and sexual based violence against women and children could be curtailed in the state if more budget allocation is provided for the law enforcement arena. Especially the police stations and SJPU could be better equipped with and strengthen community policing. These are needed for their progress and safety within the structure of defined gender roles in their domestic and community environment.

- Sister Lizy Thomas, social activist

‘Paperless Budget’

It is for the first time that the Madhya Pradesh government has presented its annual Budget electronically. It's an appreciable initiative for environment conservation. It is proposed to implement a policy to remove/discard vehicles older than 15 years from operation and destroy them scientifically is the need of the hour and it will promote electric vehicles in the state. The work for developing Sanchi as the first solar city of the state is appreciable. Policy implemented for the project of Pumped Hydro storage as a new technology with a view to balance the demand of electricity consumption in the state.

- Monika Jain, science communicator

‘Good move for women empowerment’

Schemes like PM Sadak Yojana under which additional 4000 km of roads are to be developed and CM Rise School Yojana which has been allocated Rs 3230 crores are definitely going to benefit the women of the state directly or indirectly. Balika Scooty Scheme under which e-scooties will be given to 5000 girl toppers of 12th board exams to make it easier for them to access institutions of higher education. New education policy may boost women entrepreneurs. The budget is a good move for women empowerment, but its implementation is more important.

Chitra Singh, professor, Regional Institute of Education

Need separate budget for women in theatre

It is good news that a ‘Kalagram’ is being set up in Bharat Bhavan. It will give a good opportunity for the artists and their skills. I hope that the Budget would be helpful for women development. I think that there should be a separate budget for the development of women in theatre.

- Bishna Chauhan, artist