Bhopal: BU Mulling Over Traditional Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to promote the rich Indian culture and evoke interest of students in traditions of the country, Barkatullah University (BU) is mulling over holding the next convocation ceremony in Indian traditional style. The BU administration is going to hold discussion with the students on the matter in the coming days.

If the varsity decides to go ahead with the plan - which is at a very initial stage- then the students coming to collect the degree will be asked to dress in ethnic attire. The boys would be asked to wear dhoti-kurta, and the girl traditional Saree. The participants of the convocation ceremony would be greeted with ‘Swasti Vachan’ and ‘Tilak’.

BU Vice Chancellor SK Jain, talking to Free Press, said the varsity is pondering over holding the next convocation ceremony in Indian traditional style to connect the students with the roots of ancient Indian traditions. “In the last convocation ceremony, the varsity had gone for the recitation of ‘Taitirya Upnishad’ and in the upcoming convocation ceremony, I am even planning the Shehnai Vadan to greet the participants,” said the VC.

He added students would be consulted and convinced before going ahead with the plan for the next convocation ceremony, he added.

It’s a good idea to promote the Indian traditional system, said NSUI leader Ravi Parmar, adding that the only glitch is that the students of other religions like Muslims and Christians might have objections.

Their feelings should also be respected, he added. ABVP’s Ayush Parasar said, “We are vocal in promoting the Indian Traditional values, it’s a matter of pride that Barkatullah University is planning the next convocation ceremony in Indian Traditional style. Such things will promote Indian values.