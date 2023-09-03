Bhopal: BTech Student Addicted To Online Gaming Kills Self

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old student pursuing BTech from a private college in city committed suicide by hanging himself to death in TT Nagar on Friday, the police said. His kin told police that he was addicted to online gaming. Investigation is on to know the cause behind suicide. A case was registered at TT Nagar police station on Saturday.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said that the youth who took the extreme step was Vinay Kumar Namdeo (19), resident of Shiv Nagar situated near TT Nagar.

He was a second year student. He hanged himself inside his room at 3 pm on Friday when his family members were out of house. When his siblings and mother returned, they found him hanging from the ceiling of his room. They brought the body down and informed cops, who rushed to the spot and took cognizance. He was taken to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The cops have seized his cell phone and have begun probing the case from all angles, including that of online gaming. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

