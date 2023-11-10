 Bhopal: BSNL Issues Advisory On KYC Fraud
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief General Manager, BSNL Madhya Pradesh has issued advisory cautioning the subscribers against fraudsters duping in the name of Know Your Customers (KYC).

CGM S.K.Bidwai on Thursday said they have received reports that subscribers are getting messages on their WhatsApp and SMS to update their KYC. The message also has the mono of BSNL and TRAI with a barcode, phone number of customer care and employee's number.

No such messages have been issued by BSNL, said Bidwai. The subscribers are advised against clicking the link as it could be some cyber fraud. Such messages need to be ignored, the official said.

