Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Removal From Jan 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work to dismantle BRTS corridor will begin from Bairagarh on January 20. A detailed presentation was made before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya on Wednesday. All four parts of BRTS will be removed in next three months in a phased manner.

The BRTS corridor has four parts - Misrod to AMPRI (6.4 km), Roshanpura to Kamla Park (1.42 km), Collectorate office to Lal Ghati (1.73 km) and Halalpura to Sehore Naka (Bairagarh-3.81 km). Public Works Department will remove BRTS corridor between Halalpura and Bairagarh. The remaining three parts will be removed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which has sought Rs 19 crore for the removal. Once the BRTS corridor is dismantled, six-lane roads will be available for vehicular traffic. At present, motor vehicle lanes situated on either side of BRTS corridor remains congested.

The BRTS corridor will be dismantled at night. A work plan will be prepared with help of traffic police on introducing regular traffic in BRTS corridor once it is dismantled. Meanwhile, BMC has floated tenders to invite bids for removing BRTS corridor. The tender will be opened on January 27.